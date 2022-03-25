Dagny Carlsson, centenarian blogger, dies at age 109

At the age of 99, Carlsson attended a computer course and a year later, she started her blog where she called herself Bojan. Her friend Elena Ström wrote in an email to the Expressen daily that they had been "inseparable since 2011 when she became a student in one of my computer courses.

Carlsson had thousands of followers and regularly appeared on Swedish television and radio shows. In March 2018, she met with Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia at the royal palace in Stockholm. After her death on Thursday, the Swedish royals paid homage to her by posting a photo of their meeting on Instagram.