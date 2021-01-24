Da Silva's buzzer-beat lifts Stanford over No. 24 UCLA

The Cardinal made five free throws to start overtime but trailed 72-71 after Tyger Campbell’s three-point play with 5.5 seconds left.

UCLA’s Jalen Hill blocked a shot by Delaire, but Stanford got one last try when the ball went out of bounds off a Bruins player. Da Silva beat two defenders to McConnell's pass for the winning shot.

The play was reviewed briefly before being confirmed.

Both teams missed a chance to win in regulation. Da Silva came up short on a layup attempt with 22 seconds remaining, and Campbell’s jumper from the left elbow hit the rim.

Juzang shot the Bruins out of their early funk with a career-high four 3-pointers over the final eight minutes of the first half. A sophomore transfer from Kentucky who missed the first four games this season with a stress fracture in his right foot, Juzang made seven consecutive shots as part of a 21-10 run to end the half.

Before Juzang went on his tear, UCLA had missed 13 of its first 17 shots.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins lacked rhythm early but seemed to pull out of it following Juzang’s outburst. They started overtime slow but were still in position to win following Campbell’s big play. Hard to blame the defense for da Silva’s game-winner, but this is one that will bother the Bruins for a while.

Stanford: A gritty effort from the Cardinal, especially da Silva, who came up big with six points in overtime.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts No. 21 Oregon on Thursday.

Stanford: Visits Arizona on Thursday, the first of four consecutive road games for the Cardinal.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin yells to his players during the first half against Stanford in an NCAA college basketball game in Santa Cruz, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Stanford forward Spencer Jones (14) ducks against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Santa Cruz, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) shoots over Stanford guard Michael O'Connell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Santa Cruz, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Stanford forward Spencer Jones (14) takes a three-point shot over UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Santa Cruz, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar