BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shooting at west Midtown apartments
X

D-Backs pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson.

Zac Gallen unintentionally got real close in emulating the Hall of Famer.

While warming up in the outfield before Arizona's game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, apparently killing the animal.

The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks' broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona.

Johnson infamously killed a bird during a spring training game in 2001. While throwing a pitch against the San Francisco Giants, a bird crossed in front of home plate and was destroyed by the baseball.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Caroline Silva

BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shooting at west Midtown apartments31m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW: Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention
1h ago

In fight for cleaner air, feds target the big yellow school bus
2h ago

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No Mor Chikin: Greenbriar Mall bids farewell to historic Chick-fil-A location
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Montana becomes 1st state to ban TikTok; law likely to be challenged
6m ago
She killed a man while he was raping her, and a court in Mexico sentenced her to 6 years...
9m ago
New rule targets college programs that leave grads with low income, high debt
11m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
10h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top