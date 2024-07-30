Dodgers add starter Jack Flaherty, Padres get closer Tanner Scott during busy trade deadline

The Pirates, in the middle of the NL wild-card race, also added outfielder Bryan De La Cruz from Miami for two prospects. De La Cruz led the Marlins with 18 homers.

The Orioles acquired left-handed starter Trevor Rogers, sending prospect Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers to the Marlins. The 26-year-old Rogers has been a dependable option for Miami most of the season and has a 4.53 ERA over 21 starts. Baltimore also added outfielder Eloy Jiménez from the White Sox and reliever Gregory Soto from the Phillies.

Arizona plugged a hole in its lineup by adding first baseman Josh Bell, who was hitting .239 with 14 homers for the Marlins. Miami will receive cash in return. Arizona was in need of a power hitter after first baseman Christian Walker left Monday's game with left oblique tightness and was put on the 10-day injured list.

Arizona also acquired right-handed reliever Dylan Floro from Washington for Triple-A infielder Andrés Chaparro. Floro has a 2.06 ERA over 51 appearances this season.

The Dodgers added Flaherty from Detroit for minor league catcher Thayron Liranzo and infielder Trey Sweeney. Flaherty is 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 133 strikeouts over 106 1/3 innings in 18 starts.

Scott gives the Padres one of the best closers in baseball. He has a 1.18 ERA, 18 saves and 53 strikeouts over 44 appearances. The Padres also added left-hander Martín Pérez from the Pirates for a prospect.

The Guardians hope the 36-year-old Cobb, an All-Star in 2023, can provide a lift over the next two months. He hasn't pitched in the major leagues this season because of left hip surgery last October. On the verge of returning to San Francisco, he developed a blister on his right index finger last week. The Giants received left-handed pitching prospect Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named.

The New York Mets acquired starter Paul Blackburn from Oakland for minor league right-hander Kade Morris. Blackburn was an All-Star in 2022 but missed more than two months this season with a stress reaction in his right foot before coming off the 60-day injured list last Friday. The right-hander is 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA in nine starts and figures to slot into a rotation missing injured ace Kodai Senga and rookie Christian Scott.

The Mets also added reliever Huascar Brazobán from the Marlins and righty Tyler Zuber in a deal with the Rays.

Pittsburgh got Kiner-Falefa for minor leaguer Charles McAdoo. Kiner-Falefa is hitting .292 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 RBIs in 82 games. The 29-year-old is related to Pirates Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner.

The Pirates also added left-hander Josh Walker from the Mets for minor league lefty Nicolas Carreno. Walker was at Triple-A but made 24 appearances for New York the past two seasons.

Kansas City received right-handed reliever Lucas Erceg from Oakland for right-hander Will Klein and a pair of minor leaguers. The 29-year-old Erceg is 2-3 with three saves and a 3.68 ERA in 38 appearances. Veteran infielder Paul DeJong was traded to Kansas City from the White Sox for right-hander Jarold Rosado and could walk across the ballpark to his new team, which was in Chicago.

Philadelphia added lefty Tanner Banks, sending a minor leaguer to the White Sox.

Seattle, in a tight race with Houston for the AL West lead, reacquired right-hander JT Chargois from Miami for minor league right-hander Will Schomberg. Chargois pitched for Seattle during the first half of the 2021 season.

Chargois missed a big chunk of this season due to neck spasms, but had a 1.62 ERA in 15 games since his season debut June 12.

The Boston Red Sox added right-hander Lucas Sims from the Reds, while the New York Yankees acquired righty Mark Leiter Jr. from the Cubs.

The 30-year-old Sims has a 3.57 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings over 43 appearances. He’s made 210 appearances for the Reds, posting a 3.94 ERA since 2018. The Reds received a 19-year-old prospect, right-handed pitcher Ovis Portes. The Red Sox also added veteran righty Luis Garcia, sending a package of prospects to the Los Angeles Angels.

Leiter, 33, has a 4.21 ERA in 39 appearances this season. The Cubs received minor leaguers Ben Cowles and Jack Neely. The Yankees also added right-hander Enyel De Los Santos from the Padres and dealt lefty Caleb Ferguson to Houston.

Reigning World Series champion Texas, in third place in the AL West, got left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin from Detroit for minor league right-handers Chase Lee and Joseph Montalvo. Chafin, in his 11th big league season, is 3-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 41 appearances and had allowed only one earned run in his last 18 games since June 8.

Minnesota acquired Richards, sending minor league infielder Jay Harry to Toronto. Richards has appeared in 45 games for the Blue Jays this season, going 2-1 with a 4.64 ERA.

St. Louis added right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong, sending outfielder Dylan Carlson and cash to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Angels acquired right-hander Mike Baumann from San Francisco for cash. The 28-year-old Baumann has already pitched for the Orioles, Mariners and Giants this season, compiling a 4.84 ERA over 36 games.

The Giants added veteran outfielder Mark Canha in a deal that sent right-handed pitcher Eric Silva to the Tigers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP