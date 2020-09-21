Czechs replace health minister amid record infection surge

The country recorded a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases and deaths then compared to hard-hit western European countries such as Italy, Spain and Britain.

Prymula later assumed a different post, as a government health care envoy.

After the government lifted most of its restrictions in the summer, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases began to gradually grow and reached a record high last week.

On Thursday, the day-to-day increase of new cases was higher than 3,000, almost the same number as it was in the entire month of March.

Prymula said on the weekend that the loosening of restrictions was carried out too quickly. He estimated that the country could see 8,000 new daily infections if strict new restrictions are not applied.

The Czech Republic has had a total of 49,290 confirmed cases and 503 deaths in a population of nearly 11 million people.

Babis said he was sorry about Vojtech's resignation, calling the outgoing minister “the best” the country ever had. But a month ago, when coronavirus infections were growing, Babis opposed a health ministry plan presented by Vojtech to introduce restrictive measures to contain the surge, including mandatory face masks at schools and elsewhere.

“It’s time for us all to cooperate, to do our maximum to end the spike,” Babis said Monday.

Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech (for ANO) announces his resignation in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He has decided to resign from his post in order to create space for dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, he told journalists. (AP Photo via CTK/Vit Simanek) Credit: SIMANEK VIT Credit: SIMANEK VIT

A healthcare worker at a sampling station for COVID-19 in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The country coped well with the first wave of the coronavirus infections in the spring but has been facing a record surge of the new confirmed cases last week. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

A woman talks to a healthcare worker before getting tested for COVID-19 at a sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The country coped well with the first wave of the coronavirus infections in the spring but has been facing a record surge of the new confirmed cases last week. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

People stand in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The country coped well with the first wave of the coronavirus infections in the spring but has been facing a record surge of the new confirmed cases last week. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

A woman gets tested for COVID-19 at a sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The country coped well with the first wave of the coronavirus infections in the spring but has been facing a record surge of the new confirmed cases last week. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

A woman carries a face mask in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The country coped well with the first wave of the coronavirus infections in the spring but has been facing a record surge of the new confirmed cases last week. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek