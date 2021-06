Czechs beat Netherlands 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals

Schick scored both goals in the team's opening 2-0 victory over Scotland, then scored in the 1-1 draw with Croatia. Only Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals at Euro 2020 with five.

The Czechs will next face Denmark in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Czechs have reached the last eight of a major tournament for the first time since Euro 2012, when they lost to Portugal. Ronaldo scored the winner that day. They have not qualified for the past three World Cups and finished last in their group at Euro 2016.

On a warm evening at the 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest, the Dutch team paid for not creating enough chances. Then the Czechs made them pay even more.

With Schick practically on his back inside the penalty area, De Ligt slipped and scooped the ball away with his right hand. Referee Sergei Karasev awarded a free kick and, after jogging over to check his TV monitor, sent off De Ligt with a red card.

The incident came only moments after the Dutch could have taken the lead when forward Donyell Malen went clean through. He failed to get around goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik with an empty net waiting.

When De Ligt was sent off, Netherlands coach Frank de Boer took Malen off in a surprising move which summed up a poor performance for a team which had won all three of its group games.

Forward Memphis Depay and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum combined for five goals in those group matches but they had almost no impact on Sunday as the favored Dutch failed to even hit the target against the Czechs.

The referee used another video review in the 60th minute to rule out a penalty for a handball from Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries.

Moments later, Dumfries blocked a shot from left back Pavel Kaderabek. But the Czechs' next chances couldn't be stopped.

