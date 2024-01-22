Nation & World News

Czech teenager Noskova advances to the Australian Open quarterfinals after Svitolina retires hurt

Czech teenager Linda Noskova is into her first Grand Slam quarterfinal after Elina Svitolina retired due to a back injury early in the first set of their fourth-round match at the Australian Open
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine receives treatment from a trainer before retiring from her fourth round match against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine receives treatment from a trainer before retiring from her fourth round match against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
1 minute ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Czech teenager Linda Noskova advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open on Monday after Elina Svitolina retired due to a back injury early in the first set.

The Ukrainian player, who was in tears, had a medical timeout at 2-0 down and was trailing 3-0 when she decided to quit.

“Obviously today was not the way I had planned to win,” said the 19-year-old Noskova, who beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the third round. “I feel sort for Elina, I hope she gets very well soon."

The first game of the match lasted 11 minutes and contained 20 points. Noskova broke serve and held for 2-0 before Svitolina had a timeout.

When she returned, the Ukrainian player had had her serve broken for a second time. She shook Noskova’s hand and retired.

__

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine retires from her fourth round match against Linda Noskova, top, of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine waves as she walks from the court after retiring from her fourth round match against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic waves as she leaves the court following fourth round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic signs her autograph on a TV camera following her their fourth round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine is embraced by Linda Noskova, right, of the Czech Republic after retiring from their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top