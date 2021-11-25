Czech President Milos Zeman discharged from hospital

As president, Zeman has a key role in establishing a new government following the election. On Friday, he’s set to swear in Petr Fiala, the leader of a coalition that won the election, the country’s new prime minister.

A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition known as Together, composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the TOP 09 party, led the election with a 27.8% share of the vote.

Together teamed up with a liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN — a group of mayors and independent candidates — which came in third place with 15.6% of votes.

The new partnership will hold 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of Parliament, relegating populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition.

The five parties have signed a deal to rule together. It wasn't immediately clear when Zeman might appoint the entire government.