Czech power company CEZ reports 1st half of year net profit of $1 billion, 34% down year-on-year

The Czech power utility CEZ says its net profit in the first half of the year reached 22.3 billion Czech crowns, or $1 billion

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
12 minutes ago
X

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech power utility CEZ said on Thursday its net profit in the first half of 2023 reached 22.3 billion Czech crowns ($1 billion), down from 33.6 billion in the same period a year ago.

The country’s main electricity producer said it attributed the 34% decline to a windfall tax on profits introduced as prices for energy soared.

The Czech state, which has an almost 70% stake in the company, will receive up to 120 billion Czech crowns from CEZ this year in dividends, income taxes and levies on production sales, including a windfall tax, the company said.

CEZ chief executive said the results reflect “the gradual stabilization on energy markets.”

Last year, the company’s profit soared on an enormous rise in prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, higher profit from commodity trading on foreign markets and high operational reliability in its power plants.

That resulted in record dividends of 145 Czech crowns per share.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Georgia colleges and universities – when do fall 2023 classes begin?

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

‘Derogatory and false’: Fulton DA denies rumors circulated by Trump
9h ago

Credit: David Aaro / David.Aaro@ajc.com

AJC ON THE SCENE
Regulars at Florida Publix that sold $1.58B lotto ticket gutted by near miss
9h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Death settlement does not require changes at Fulton County jail
11h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Death settlement does not require changes at Fulton County jail
11h ago

WeWork warns it might not survive. What might that mean for Atlanta?
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Romanian care homes scandal spotlights abuse described as 'inhumane and degrading'
32m ago
A billion-dollar coastal project begins in Louisiana. Will it work as sea levels rise?
33m ago
Marta, Sinclair and Rapinoe among the generational talents retiring after Women's World...
38m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
20h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top