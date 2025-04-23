Nation & World News
Czech leaders condemn Russian threats against NHL great Dominik Hasek

Czech leaders have condemned threats made by a former Russian president and prime minister against NHL great Dominik Hasek for his critical stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine
FILE - Former NHL goalkeeper Dominik Hasek gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

1 hour ago

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech leaders have condemned threats made by a former Russian president and prime minister against NHL great Dominik Hasek for his critical stance of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, said through his assistant that Hasek suffered from "Russophobia," should be careful while crossing roads and should not drink beer in unverified places.

The remarks, which included advice for the Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender to see a psychiatrist, were published by the TASS news agency on Tuesday.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X that such threats are “absolutely unacceptable.” He added that they were not surprising but cannot be ignored because Medvedev is not a private person.

“Medvedev is once again behaving as a primitive,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said on Wednesday. “This time attacking NHL legend Dominik Hasek simply for speaking the truth — the truth about Russia’s war and the misuse of sports in promoting it. Such intimidation may be normal in Putin’s Russia, not in the civilized world!”

Hasek has been a vocal critic of the war and the participation of Russian athletes at international competitions and leagues, including the NHL, saying that only promotes the war against Ukraine and enables human suffering.

He also criticized the NHL from allowing Alex Ovechkin to break Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals.

In his comments on the record, Medvedev said that Hasek’s suicide can be expected.

Hasek sent a note to the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation to inform them that “former Russian President Medvedev threatened to kill me.”

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said Hasek will receive the necessary protection if needed.

