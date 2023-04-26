X

Czech government approves defense agreement with US

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
36 minutes ago
The Czech government has approved a defense military treaty with the United States

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government on Wednesday approved a defense military treaty with the United States.

The Defense Cooperation Agreement sets a legal framework for possible deployment of U.S. troops on Czech territory and their cooperation with the Czech armed forces.

It should make any such moves easier at a time of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“It’s undoubtedly a step to boost our country’s security,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

A date for signing the deal by the Czech and U.S. defense ministers is yet to be set. It will then need parliamentary and presidential approval.

Defense Minister Jana Cernochova called the U.S. “the most important ally in defense. Therefore, to boost trans-Atlantic ties is in the Czech vital interest."

The U.S. has such agreements with 24 other NATO members, including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Romania and Bulgaria that form the eastern flank of the alliance.

Any particular deployment of U.S. forces will still need approval by the Czech government and parliament.

Editors' Picks

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: Top Trump lawyer never saw proof of Dominion fraud claims 4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

As Marcell Ozuna tries to find his old self, the Braves are sticking with him
2h ago

Credit: AP

Trae Young saves Hawks, stuns Celtics by ‘owning the moment’
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Orlando Arcia has ambitious goal for when he hopes to return
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Orlando Arcia has ambitious goal for when he hopes to return
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia inmate admits to stealing millions by impersonating famous billionaire
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Slain Japanese journalist's camera surfaces after 15 years
4m ago
Montana transgender lawmaker faces censure or expulsion
4m ago
German government doubles 2023 growth forecast to 0.4%
6m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top