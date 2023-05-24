X

Czech government approves $2.7-billion plan to acquire 246 armoured vehicles from Sweden

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Czech government has approved a Defense Ministry plan to acquire 246 CV90 armoured combat vehicles as part of a massive modernisation of the military amid the Russian war in Ukraine

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government approved a Defense Ministry plan on Wednesday to acquire 246 CV90 armoured combat vehicles as part of a massive modernisation of the military amid the Russian war against Ukraine.

Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said the deal to get the infantry fighting vehicles made by Sweden's BAE Systems Hägglunds AB is worth 59.7 billion Czech crowns ($2.7 billion).

The ministry signed the deal with the Swedish side on Wednesday.

Cernochova said the first CV90s should be delivered in 2026 and all of them by 2030.

In a statement, Sweden's Defense Minister Pål Jonson said he was ”convinced that combat vehicle 90 is the right choice for the Czech Republic.”

According to the website of BAE Systems Hägglunds, there are currently 15 variants of the CV90 in service in seven countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and The Netherlands.

Czech authorities also announced they would negotiate with the German government over a possible deal to acquire German-made Leopard 2A8 tanks.

The Czech military has been using modernized versions of the Soviet-era T-72 tanks and will receive 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany as compensation after they gave Ukraine dozens of T-72 tanks.

The Czech have been also negotiating with the U.S. side to acquire 24 F-35 fighter jets but no deal has yet been approved.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The Jolt: Ron DeSantis gets first major endorsement in Georgia 6h ago

Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE | Police: Murder-suicide suspected after 2 found dead in Gwinnett driveway
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

To Republicans’ delight, Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor defies her party
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

To Republicans’ delight, Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor defies her party
5h ago

Credit: University System of Georgia

Finalist chosen to be next University of North Georgia president
10m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

In transition from HBO Max to Max, writer and director credits got lost
2m ago
Nobel peace laureate transferred to brutal prison in Belarus, his wife says
3m ago
Cholera kills 17 in South Africa and a further 9 in neighboring Zimbabwe
5m ago
Featured

Credit: Trammell Crow Company

Georgia Tech center aims to be catalyst for life science and biomedical sector
22h ago
Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top