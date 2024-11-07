Czech central bank cuts key interest rate to 4% as inflation stays low

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rate for the eighth time in a row as inflation remains low and as the economy is making a slow recovery.

The cut, which had been predicted by analysts, brought the interest rate down by a quarter of a percentage point to 4%.

The bank started to trim borrowing costs by a quarter-point on Dec. 21, the first cut since June 22, 2022. Further cuts of half a percentage point followed on Feb. 8, March 20, May 2, and June 27. Cuts of a quarter of a percentage point came on Aug. 1 and Sept. 25.