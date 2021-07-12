Czech brewer Budvar increases net profit amid pandemic

Budejovicky Budvar NP, a 125-year-old state-owned brewery, said Monday its net profit reached 305 million koruna ($14 million) in 2020. Its output rose 3.1% to a record of 1.73 million hectoliters (45.7 million gallons) last year.

Demand for its beer in tanks and barrels declined last year as bars and restaurants were closed for a long time, but Budvar was able to meet rising demand for bottled beer.