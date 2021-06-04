Czech bill to compensate forcibly sterilized Roma passes

Human rights groups believe hundreds of Roma women were sterilized without their informed consent. Up to 400 women are expected to be entitled to claim the one-time compensation of 300,000 Czech crowns ($14,350).

Under communism, sterilization was a semi-official tool to limit the population of Roma in what is now the Czech Republic. But the practice continued after the end of communism in 1989, according to a 2005 report by the national ombudsman.