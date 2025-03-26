Cyprus to fund desalination plants at hotels to reduce impact of water shortages on tourism

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus said Wednesday it plans to subsidize construction of private desalination plants at hotels to ensure the tourism-reliant island nation has enough fresh water too see it through busy summer seasons when the demands of millions of visitors put a severe strain on dwindling reserves.

Water levels across the country's 108 dams are at alarmingly low following the second driest winter in a decade, and the national water supply network is struggling to cope due to demand and leaks.

Maria Panayiotou, the country's agriculture and environment minister, said the government will provide 3 million euros ($3.24 million) of funding over the next two years to help hotels build their own desalination plants. In addition, measures will be introduced to make it easier and faster for key sectors such as agriculture and tourism to build small scale desalination plants.