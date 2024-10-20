Cyprus thwarted a digital attack against the government's main online portal

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus said Sunday that it has successfully thwarted a digital attack aimed at blocking access to the government’s central online portal, the latest in a string of similar attacks over a three-day period against state-run utilities and the Cypriot subsidiary of a Greek energy company.

Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy said in a statement that “a quick and coordinated response” by authorities foiled the attack, whose purpose was exclusively to prevent access to specific government websites.

The distributed denial-of-service attack, or DDoS, only affected the main government portal gov.cy “for a few minutes” and that no other online government ministry or service website was affected.