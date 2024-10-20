Nation & World News

Cyprus thwarted a digital attack against the government's main online portal

Cyprus says it has successfully thwarted a digital attack aimed at blocking access to the government’s central online portal
26 minutes ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus said Sunday that it has successfully thwarted a digital attack aimed at blocking access to the government’s central online portal, the latest in a string of similar attacks over a three-day period against state-run utilities and the Cypriot subsidiary of a Greek energy company.

Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy said in a statement that “a quick and coordinated response” by authorities foiled the attack, whose purpose was exclusively to prevent access to specific government websites.

The distributed denial-of-service attack, or DDoS, only affected the main government portal gov.cy “for a few minutes” and that no other online government ministry or service website was affected.

The deputy ministry didn’t say who was behind the attacks or what the possible motive may have been.

Sunday’s attack came after Cyprus’ electricity and telecommunications authorities, as well as the operator of the island nation’s two airports, Hermes and fuel company EKO Cyprus Ltd., were targeted on Friday and Saturday.

Officials told the Cyprus News Agency that all those attacks had also failed and that no client information had been leaked or compromised.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cyber criminals are increasingly helping Russia and China target the US and allies...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russian and Ukrainian business dealings with Cypriot banks dwindled due to sanctions...
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Bartow Schools left without internet after districtwide outage
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

4 people die in a migrant boat accident off a Greek island
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

One of the last Navajo Code Talkers from World War II dies at 1078m ago
Arnold Palmer's daughter reacts to Donald Trump's references to her father20m ago
Georgia authorities investigating a dock gangway collapse that killed 7 on a historic...26m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT