Cyprus signs deal for Airbus attack helicopters

Charalambides said Turkey’s troop presence in the north leaves no room for “complacency” in matters of defense.

“The defense and national security of our homeland is nonnegotiable,” the minister said.

Cyprus has been trying to sell off 11 Soviet-era Mi-35 attack helicopters it procured more than 20 years ago because of their obsolete avionics and high maintenance costs. Serbia has expressed interest in purchasing the helicopters.

Meanwhile, breakaway Turkish Cypriot authorities have called the helicopter purchase as a “provocation” that threatens regional stability.