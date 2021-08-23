Cyprus sends 88 Syrian migrants back to Lebanon

Cyprus signed an agreement with Lebanon last year to take back anyone trying to reach the island by boat.

Nouris said Cyprus has a right to protect its borders from such irregular migration despite criticism by human rights groups that the deal violates international law because migrants aren’t given the chance to apply for asylum.

More than 1,337 Syrians have reached Cyprus by sea since 2019. Many more migrants come from Turkey through the ethnically divided island’s unrecognized, breakaway north. Authorities say the number of migrants who have either received or have applied for protection in Cyprus now accounts for 4% of the population.

Cyprus has asked the European Union’s border agency Frontex to stem the flow of migrant arrivals from countries including Turkey, Syria and Lebanon.

Cyprus lies 170 kilometers (100 miles) west of Syria and 230 kilometers (140 miles) west of Lebanon.

