Cyprus' president shakes up the Cabinet by replacing several ministers and deputies

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus' president on Monday moved ahead with a considerable shake-up of his Cabinet, replacing his ministers of defense, health, justice and environment as well as the deputy ministers responsible for digital policy and European affairs in one fell swoop after just 10 months in power.

Monday’s move comes after weeklong speculation about which of the 16 Cabinet posts would see new faces following a newspaper interview in which President Nikos Christodoulides indicated that the changes were coming soon. The appointments take effect on Wednesday.

Vassilis Palmas, the new defense minister, is a veteran politician who has acted as government spokesman and a deputy minister in two previous administrations.