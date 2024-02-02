Cyprus' president obligates ministers to sign a 'zero tolerance' of sexual harassment declaration

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus' president on Friday obligated all government ministers to sign a declaration affirming a “zero-tolerance” policy on all sexist attitudes and behavior, as well as any form of sexual harassment among employees and anyone visiting a government office.

Cyprus already has stringent legislation against sexual harassment and sexism in the workplace, but it’s the first time that ministers had to sign such a declaration in what Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides called an “institutional commitment” to eliminating such behavior in government.

Cyprus ranks a lowly 22nd in the European Union in terms of gender equality, scoring 57.3 out of 100, according to the European Institute for Gender Equality.