Cyprus: Only handful of tourists showed COVID-19 symptoms

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios said those five people received medical treatment free-of-charge and were sent back home symptom-free. That’s in line with Cyprus’ pledge to cover lodging, food, drink and medication for anyone who may have contracted coronavirus while vacationing on the island.

The country will also cover costs for patients’ relatives or anyone travelling with them. Perdios credits the low number of COVID-19 cases among holidaymakers to the strict health protocols that have been in force for several months to screen incoming passengers for COVID-19.