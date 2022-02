Cyprus: Migrant repatriations are key to easing overcrowding

Nouris said 85% of the asylum-seekers entered Cyprus from the breakaway Turkish north of the ethnically divided island and crossed a porous U.N.-controlled buffer zone to file their claims.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece. Cyprus accuses Turkey of facilitating migrant flows to the east Mediterranean island nation.

The minister said the European Union agrees that Cyprus needs to take measures to stem migrant arrivals across the buffer zone. Three top EU officials including Margaritis Schinas — vice-president of the EU’s executive arm — will visit the island in the next few weeks to inspect conditions along the buffer zone.

Caption Migrants stand outside of Pournara migrant reception center in Kokkinotrimithia outside of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Cyprus' Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said on Wednesday the continuing influx of migrants to the east Mediterranean island nation is creating conditions at the overcrowded reception camp that can sometimes erupt into violence. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

