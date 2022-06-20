ajc logo
X

Cyprus investigates prison director's blackmail allegations

Cyprus Prisons Director Anna Aristotelous speaks to the media after formally filing a complaint against a senior police officer she accused of tasking an inmate to gather any information or video about her private life that could be used to blackmail her, on Monday, June 20, 2022. Cyprus' attorney-general has appointed a criminal investigator to probe the allegations. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cyprus Prisons Director Anna Aristotelous speaks to the media after formally filing a complaint against a senior police officer she accused of tasking an inmate to gather any information or video about her private life that could be used to blackmail her, on Monday, June 20, 2022. Cyprus' attorney-general has appointed a criminal investigator to probe the allegations. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

National & World News
48 minutes ago
Cyprus’ top lawyer has appointed an investigator to probe allegations by the country’s prisons’ director that a senior police officer had tasked an inmate to gather any information or video about her private life that could be used to blackmail her

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus launched an investigation on Monday into allegations by the country’s prisons’ director that a senior police officer had recruited an inmate to gather information or video about her private life that could be used to blackmail her.

Attorney General George Savvides appointed lawyer Achilleas Emilianides to carry out a criminal investigation into allegations made by prisons chief Anna Aristotelous and her deputy, Athena Demetriou, against the unnamed police officer. Savvides said the investigation will conclude in about a month.

Aristotelous didn’t specify what the possible motives would be for the unnamed senior police officer to allegedly recruit the inmate, who is serving a long sentence on a drug conviction. She claimed the officer would communicate with the inmate inside the prison through a cellphone.

Speaking after her lawyers filed a formal complaint to Savvides, Aristotelous said the senior officer’s actions aimed to “harm her and, as we believe, constitute a blatant act of corruption, especially because it’s been committed by a member of the police.”

It’s unclear whether the officer has been suspended, but Aristotelous said he should be because of the risk that he could prejudice the investigation.

Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said additional steps will be taken and “responsibility will be apportioned” after the investigation is completed.

Combined ShapeCaption
Inmates gather around Cyprus Prisons Director Anna Aristotelous in a show of support after she formally filed a complaint against a senior police officer she accused of tasking an inmate to gather any information or video about her private life that could be used to blackmail her, on Monday, June 20, 2022. Cyprus' attorney-general has appointed a criminal investigator to probe the allegations. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Credit: Philippos Christou

Inmates gather around Cyprus Prisons Director Anna Aristotelous in a show of support after she formally filed a complaint against a senior police officer she accused of tasking an inmate to gather any information or video about her private life that could be used to blackmail her, on Monday, June 20, 2022. Cyprus' attorney-general has appointed a criminal investigator to probe the allegations. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Credit: Philippos Christou

Combined ShapeCaption
Inmates gather around Cyprus Prisons Director Anna Aristotelous in a show of support after she formally filed a complaint against a senior police officer she accused of tasking an inmate to gather any information or video about her private life that could be used to blackmail her, on Monday, June 20, 2022. Cyprus' attorney-general has appointed a criminal investigator to probe the allegations. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Credit: Philippos Christou

Credit: Philippos Christou

Editors' Picks
World Cup will bring big change to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: grass59m ago
The Jolt: Party splits roil GOP and Democrats ahead of Tuesday runoffs
5h ago
Atlanta Inspector General says Ex-Mayor Kasim Reed may owe city $83,000
2h ago
Water main break at Hartsfield-Jackson disrupts services on Concourse B
3h ago
Water main break at Hartsfield-Jackson disrupts services on Concourse B
3h ago
Foster children housed in child welfare offices; officials work to end practice
6h ago
The Latest
Brazil's Petrobras CEO resigns amid pressure over gas prices
6m ago
Israel coalition agrees to dissolve, hold new elections
8m ago
William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny
8m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top