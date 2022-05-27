Cyprus gets rid of required COVID-19 tests for visitors

BreakingNews
Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Travelers to Cyprus will no longer be required to show either a valid COVID-19 vaccination or a recovery certificate and won’t need to produce a negative recent COVID-19 test of June 1, the Cypriot government said Friday.

The government also decided to abolish a requirement to wear face masks in all indoor areas in Cyprus as of June 1 with the exception of hospitals, nursing homes and other indoor medical facilities.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said the decision to lift COVID-19 screening requirements at airports signals the tourism-reliant island nation is ready to return to normality.

Over 10% of the island’s gross domestic product comes directly from tourism. Authorities are hopeful that a post-pandemic desire for travel will boost arrivals to Cyprus significantly, despite the loss of a significant number of Russian and Ukrainian holidaymakers as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Karousos said the estimate of travelers arriving in Cyprus in May will be more than three-quarters of the same month in 2019, when arrivals hit a record yearly high.

“Not only will we meet the target we had set regarding flight capacity and overall passenger numbers, we will surpass it,” he said.

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

