Cyprus court: Briton freely confessed to wife's killing

The judges said they had “no doublt” that Hunter understood and was aware of what he told law enforcement officials who informed him of his rights.

The ruling means Hunter remains on trial for premeditated murder after a plea deal on a lesser charge of manslaughter collapsed in December last year.

Defense lawyers have called Janice Hunter’s death a matter of euthanasia or assisted suicide, and argued for a sentence that doesn't include prison time. They said Cyprus’ attorney general rebuffed what had been agreed were the facts of the case that would’ve sealed the plea agreement.

Michael Polak, a spokesperson for Justice Abroad, a group that defends Britons facing legal troubles in foreign countries, has accused the prosecution of “attempting to ensure that Mr. Hunter receives the highest possible sentence.”

But state prosecutor Andreas Hadjikyrou had argued it was the defense that introduced wording on which there was no agreement. He said defense lawyers told the court that Hunter admitted to killing his wife after she had asked him to do it.

Hadjikyrou said the prosecution wouldn't accept Hunter’s claim that his wife asked him to end her life unless he provided proof, either a written note or explicitly having communicated her wishes to the couple’s daughter.

The state prosecutor said that Cypriot authorities don’t want to set a precedent for any husband to kill his wife and claim after the fact that the killing was done with the wife’s consent.

The couple’s daughter, Lesley Cawthorne, was quoted in British media as saying that her mother had clearly conveyed her wish to die to Hunter.

Hadjikyrou had said defense attorneys turned down an earlier deal for Hunter to plead guilty to manslaughter.