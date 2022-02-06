Cyclone pounds Madagascar with torrential winds and rain

Much of Madagascar is already waterlogged from tropical storm Ana and heavy rains in January and the new cyclone is adding to the damage.

Batsirai is classified as a dangerous storm and is expected to inflict “significant and widespread damage, particularly flooding in the east, the southeast and the central highlands,” said the meteorology department in a statement.

Further inland, Antananarivo, the capital, experienced rains ahead of the cyclone and residents put sandbags on their roofs to protect against the winds.

Anticipating widespread destruction, most land and sea transport has been suspended on Madagascar, the world’s fourth-largest island.

“Almost all regions of the island are at risk,” the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said, warning that the cyclone threatens nearly 600,000 of the island’s 28 million people.

A man weighs down the roof of his home with bricks to stop it from flying away during bad weather in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of Cyclone Batsirai is to hit Madagascar Saturday evening.

A man secures his home during adverse weather, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of Cyclone Batsirai is to hit Madagascar Saturday evening. Madagascar's meteorology department said the cyclone is gaining strength as it blows across the Indian Ocean, with gale-force winds reaching peaks of 235 kilometers (145 miles) per hour.

Caption A man secures his home during adverse weather, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of Cyclone Batsirai is to hit Madagascar Saturday evening. Madagascar's meteorology department said the cyclone is gaining strength as it blows across the Indian Ocean, with gale-force winds reaching peaks of 235 kilometers (145 miles) per hour. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe) Credit: Alexander Joe Credit: Alexander Joe Caption A man secures his home during adverse weather, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of Cyclone Batsirai is to hit Madagascar Saturday evening. Madagascar's meteorology department said the cyclone is gaining strength as it blows across the Indian Ocean, with gale-force winds reaching peaks of 235 kilometers (145 miles) per hour. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe) Credit: Alexander Joe Credit: Alexander Joe