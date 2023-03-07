Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit

The deluge affected an approximate 213,000 people and destroyed over 28,000 homes in the Mozambican capital of Maputo and nearby provinces, according to Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Risk Management. The U.N. weather agency said that early warnings and preparations effectively limited greater risk to human life.

Freddy appeared to have dissipated in recent days before it reemerged, looping around the Mozambican Channel. It was initially destined to land in Madagascar a second time but shifted course back to mainland Africa.

French weather agency Météo-France said in a bulletin Tuesday that as Freddy gathers more pace, it also poses severe weather risks to Toliara, the capital of Madagascar’s Atsimo-Andrefana region. It said strong winds and the sea remained “dangerous due to the cyclonic swell.” The cyclone is currently soaking southern Madagascar as it hovers over the channel.

The U.N. weather agency said Freddy is on course to become the longest-lived tropical cyclone in history after traversing the entire Indian Ocean for a month.

November to April is classified as the cyclone season in the southwest Indian Ocean and climate scientists say that climate change is intensifying cyclones, making them longer, wetter and more frequent. ___

