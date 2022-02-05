Hamburger icon
Cyclone Batsirai's high winds and rain pound Madagascar

A man weighs down the roof of his home with bricks to stop it from flying away during bad weather in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of Cyclone Batsirai is to hit Madagascar Saturday evening. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe)

Credit: Alexander Joe

National & World News
By LAETITIA BEZAIN, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The full force of Cyclone Batsirai pounded Madagascar’s eastern coast with torrential winds and rain Saturday night

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — The full force of Cyclone Batsirai pounded Madagascar's eastern coast with torrential winds and rain Saturday night.

The center of the tropical storm landed near Mananjary, on the east coast, and moved inland across the island.

The cyclone gained strength as blew across the Indian Ocean, with gale-force winds reaching peaks of 235 kilometers (145 miles) per hour, according to the island's meteorology department.

Batsirai, which means help in the Shona language, is classified as a dangerous storm and officials have warned it could inflict “significant and widespread damage, particularly flooding in the east, the southeast and the central highlands," said the department in a statement.

As a precaution, 22,000 people have already been evacuated to gymnasiums, schools or churches, especially around Mananjary, on the east coast.

“The wind is getting stronger and there is a lot of rain. The sea is very rough. There are big waves that come down with a lot of force," Capt. Ravahalahy Heninjoa, commander of Mananjary’s gendarmerie, said Saturday.

The winds have toppled many trees, and electricity has been cut since Friday night, he said.

Further inland, Antananarivo, the capital, experienced rains ahead of the cyclone and residents put sandbags on their roofs to protect against the winds.

Anticipating widespread destruction, most land and sea transport has been suspended on Madagascar, the world's fourth-largest island.

“Almost all regions of the island are at risk,” the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said, warning that the cyclone threatens nearly 600,000 of the island's 28 million people.

A man secures his home during adverse weather, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of Cyclone Batsirai is to hit Madagascar Saturday evening. Madagascar's meteorology department said the cyclone is gaining strength as it blows across the Indian Ocean, with gale-force winds reaching peaks of 235 kilometers (145 miles) per hour. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe)

In this image made from video, a man prepares a sandbag to secure his tin roof Friday Feb. 4, 2022 in Toamasina as he prepares for Tropical Cyclone Batsirai to make landfall in central Madagascar. The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System says Batsirai has been upgraded and classified as Category 4.(AP Photo)

A man and his wife make their way home during adverse weather in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of Cyclone Batsirai is to hit Madagascar Saturday evening. Madagascar's meteorology department said the cyclone is gaining strength as it blows across the Indian Ocean, with gale-force winds reaching peaks of 235 kilometers (145 miles) per hour. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe)

People make their way home during bad weather in Tamatave, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of Cyclone Batsirai is to hit Madagascar Saturday evening. (AP Photo)

In this image made from video, a man carries a sandbag to secure his tin roof Friday Feb. 4, 2022 in Toamasina as he prepares for Tropical Cyclone Batsirai to make landfall in central Madagascar. The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System says Batsirai has been upgraded and classified as Category 4.(AP Photo)

In this image made from video, a man cuts branches from a tree to free power lines Friday Feb. 4, 2022 in Toamasina as he prepares for Tropical Cyclone Batsirai to make landfall in central Madagascar. The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System says Batsirai has been upgraded and classified as Category 4.(AP Photo)

A man secures his home during adverse weather, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of Cyclone Batsirai is to hit Madagascar Saturday evening. Madagascar's meteorology department said the cyclone is gaining strength as it blows across the Indian Ocean, with gale-force winds reaching peaks of 235 kilometers (145 miles) per hour. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe)

