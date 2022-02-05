Cyclone Batsirai blows across Indian Ocean toward Madagascar

“The wind is getting stronger and there is a lot of rain. The sea is very rough. There are big waves that come down with a lot of force," Capt. Ravahalahy Heninjoa, commander of Mananjary’s gendarmerie, said Saturday. "You can already feel the cyclone even if the eye has not yet touched the ground.”

The winds have toppled many trees, and electricity has been cut since Friday night, he said.

Further inland, Antananarivo, the capital, experienced rains ahead of the cyclone.

Anticipating widespread destruction, most land and sea transport has been suspended on Madagascar, the world's fourth-largest island.

“Almost all regions of the island are at risk,” the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said, warning that the cyclone threatens nearly 600,000 of the island's 28 million people.

In this image made from video, a man carries a sandbag to secure his tin roof Friday Feb. 4, 2022 in Toamasina as he prepares for Tropical Cyclone Batsirai to make landfall in central Madagascar. The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System says Batsirai has been upgraded and classified as Category 4.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

In this image made from video, a man cuts branches from a tree to free power lines Friday Feb. 4, 2022 in Toamasina as he prepares for Tropical Cyclone Batsirai to make landfall in central Madagascar. The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System says Batsirai has been upgraded and classified as Category 4.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited