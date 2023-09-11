Cybersecurity 'issue' prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US

Casino and hotel giant MGM Resorts International says a cybersecurity issue led to the shutdown of computer systems at its properties across the U.S. A statement Monday from the Las Vegas-based company said the incident began Sunday and the extent of its effect on reservation systems and casino floors was not immediately known

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A “cybersecurity issue” led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday.

The incident began Sunday and the extent of its effect on reservation systems and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio was not immediately known, company spokesman Brian Ahern said.

“MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems," the company said in a statement that pointed to an investigation involving external cybersecurity experts and notifications to law enforcement agencies.

The nature of the issue was not described, but the statement said efforts to protect data included “shutting down certain systems." It said the investigation was continuing.

A post on the company website said the site was down. It listed telephone numbers to reach the reservation system and properties.

A post on the company's BetMGM website in Nevada acknowledged that some customers were unable to log on.

The company has tens of thousands of hotel rooms in Las Vegas at properties including the MGM Grand, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Aria, New York-New York, Park MGM, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay and Delano.

It also operates properties in China and Macau.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia commemorates anniversary of 9/11 attacks22m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

CDC faces dilemma over recommending new COVID-19 vaccine for all
3h ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Updated COVID vaccine approved by FDA. We break down the basics
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Training center referendum organizers submit 116K signatures
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Training center referendum organizers submit 116K signatures
2h ago

Truist plans ‘sizable’ layoffs; target of cuts uncertain
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Chile president defends democracy 50 years after coup ushered in brutal military...
6m ago
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
7m ago
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano alert level is downgraded after latest eruption
8m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
15h ago
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
9/11 events scheduled across Georgia on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top