Cyberknife pulls upset to win Arkansas Derby; filly 3rd

Barber Road returned $7.40 and $4 and earned 40 qualifying points.

Secret Oath, the filly trained by 86-year-old Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, paid $2.80 to show as the 7-5 wagering favorite. She earned 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, although she may run in the Derby-eve Kentucky Oaks, where she's already qualified.

“We got outrun,” Lukas said. “The race didn’t unfold like you’d hope it to. It just didn’t come together. We got bumped at the start and that got her back too far and then she made that monster move (on the second turn). It’s hard to sustain it.”

Doppelganger finished fourth and earned 10 qualifying points. The colt had been with Hall of Famer Bob Baffert before being transferred to Tim Yakteen. Baffert's 90-day suspension begins Monday. He has been sanctioned stemming from the disqualification of Medina Spirit, who finished first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Caption Florent Geroux, front, celebrates atop Cyberknife after winning in the Arkansas Derby horse race Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP) Credit: Thomas Metthe

Caption Katie Tolbert, right, the exercise rider for Cyberknife, gives the horse a kiss after jockey Florent Geroux rode the horse to victory in the Arkansas Derby on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP) Credit: Thomas Metthe