CWS game delayed as NC State reportedly has COVID-19 issue

ESPN reported that North Carolina State was dealing with COVID-19 issues and that relief pitcher Evan Justice and second baseman J.T. Jarrett were not at TD Ameritrade Park.

If North Carolina State cannot play, Vanderbilt presumably would advance to the best-of-three championship round next week. The Wolfpack was scheduled to play Vandy in the Bracket 1 final after winning their first two games in Omaha. The Wolfpack would have to lose Friday and again Saturday to not reach the CWS finals.