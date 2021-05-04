ajc logo
X

CVS ups outlook after a slow start to the year

CVS Pharmacy on Moosic Street is illuminated at night, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Scranton, Pa. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)
CVS Pharmacy on Moosic Street is illuminated at night, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Scranton, Pa. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

Credit: Jake Danna Stevens

Credit: Jake Danna Stevens

National & World News | 34 minutes ago
CVS Health beat Wall Street expectations and after releasing projections earlier this year that disappointed analysts, a new outlook Tuesday exceeds those levels

The Associated Press (AP) — CVS Health beat Wall Street expectations and after releasing projections earlier this year that disappointed analysts, a new outlook Tuesday exceeds those levels.

The national drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager now expects adjusted per-share earnings to range from $7.56 to $7.68, exceeding industry analyst projections for $7.53, according to a survey by FactSet.

Growing Medicaid and Medicare coverage in the health care giant’s insurance business helped counter hits the company took from a weak cold and flu season and a tough comparison to last year’s first quarter, when customers stocked up on pharmacy supplies as the COVID-19 pandemic set in.

CVS Health Corp. on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.22 billion.

Per-share profits were $1.68, but $2.04 if one-time gains and costs are removed. That easily beat the $1.72 Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $69.1 billion, beating forecasts of $68.44 billion.

Shares rose about 2% before the opening bell.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVS

CVS Pharmacy on Moosic Street is illuminated at night, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Scranton, Pa. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)
CVS Pharmacy on Moosic Street is illuminated at night, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Scranton, Pa. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

Credit: Jake Danna Stevens

Credit: Jake Danna Stevens

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top