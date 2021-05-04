CVS ups outlook after a slow start to the year

The national drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager now expects adjusted per-share earnings to range from $7.56 to $7.68, exceeding industry analyst projections for $7.53, according to a survey by FactSet.

Growing Medicaid and Medicare coverage in the health care giant’s insurance business helped counter hits the company took from a weak cold and flu season and a tough comparison to last year’s first quarter, when customers stocked up on pharmacy supplies as the COVID-19 pandemic set in.