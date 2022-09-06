ajc logo
X

CVS to buy home health-care provider Signify for $8 billion

A CVS Pharmacy is seen in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday, May 3, 2021. On Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, drugstore operator CVS Health Corp. said that it will buy home-health provider Signify Health for $8 billion. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Combined ShapeCaption
A CVS Pharmacy is seen in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday, May 3, 2021. On Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, drugstore operator CVS Health Corp. said that it will buy home-health provider Signify Health for $8 billion. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

National & World News
12 hours ago
Drugstore operator CVS Health says it's buying home-healthcare provider Signify Health for $8 billion

DALLAS (AP) — Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp. said Monday that it will buy home-health provider Signify Health for $8 billion.

CVS said Signify has more than 10,000 employees including physicians and nurses, a presence in every state, and offers technology platforms.

“This acquisition will enhance our connection to consumers in the home and enables providers to better address patient needs as we execute our vision to redefine the health care experience," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement announcing the deal.

The acquisition would continue CVS' effort to grow from its pharmacy-chain roots to other sectors of the health industry. In 2018, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company purchased health insurer Aetna for $69 billion.

CVS will pay $30.50 per share in cash for Signify. According to a CVS presentation, the deal has a stock value of $7.6 billion, with the total transaction rising to about $8 billion with debt, equity appreciation rights and other items are included.

CVS will also scoop up Caravan Health, which Signify agreed to buy earlier this year. Caravan works with accountable-care organizations, which are groups of hospitals, doctors and other providers who serve Medicare patients.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and a vote of Signify shareholders. CVS said private equity funds affiliated with New Mountain Capital, which owns about 60% of Signify stock, have agreed to vote their shares for the deal.

The companies said they expect the deal to close in the first half of next year.

CVS said executives would discuss the transaction in a call with analysts on Tuesday.

Editors' Picks
Clemson isn’t great, but there’s still a big gap to Georgia Tech7h ago
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
2h ago
The Jolt: Football and politics collide for UGA season opener
52m ago
Clemson wins, but still looks beneath Alabama-Georgia tier
7h ago
Clemson wins, but still looks beneath Alabama-Georgia tier
7h ago
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
18h ago
The Latest
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
18m ago
In flood-stricken Pakistan, rains damage archeological site
26m ago
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
36m ago
Featured
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
26m ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
Handling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top