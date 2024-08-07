CVS Health cuts its 2024 forecast a third time, dragged down by health insurance struggles

CVS Health has chopped its 2024 forecast for a third time as the health care giant continues to struggles with its health insurance business.

The leader of that segment, Executive Vice President Brian Kane, has left the company, CVS said Wednesday, and CEO Karen Lynch would take over.

The company’s adjusted operating income from that segment plunged 39% in the quarter to $938 million, helping to drag down the company’s overall profit. CVS Health has been struggling with rising claims in its Medicare Advantage business and a drop in quality ratings for those plans, which affects government funding for them.