Curry, Warriors rally past Grizzlies 101-98 for 3-1 lead

It remained unclear whether Morant would be back for Game 5 on Wednesday in Memphis.

Brooks sat out Game 3 as a penalty by the league for his Flagrant 2 foul that injured Gary Payton II in Game 2, when Brooks hit the Golden State guard over the head on a driving layup attempt and Payton fell hard and broke his left elbow. Kerr called it a “dirty” play and said Brooks had broken an NBA code of conduct.

Brooks was booed nearly every time he touched the ball, fouled or when he checked back into the game.

Golden State trailed 69-62 going into the fourth quarter after Desmond Bane's 32-foot 3-pointer beat the third-quarter buzzer. However, both teams struggled all night to make their 3s.

Kerr was replaced by associate head coach Mike Brown, who agreed Sunday to become the Sacramento Kings new coach after this postseason run.

Poole scored 14 off the bench for the Warriors as they survived a nail-biter following a postseason-record point total in Saturday's 142-112 Game 3 blowout.

CURRY'S KICKS

Curry sported special edition pair of orange Curry 9 Flow sneakers with colorful decorations to honor the late TNT broadcaster Craig Sager and his impact on the NBA.

Curry will autograph the shoes for auction on Wednesday on the NBA auction website with all proceeds going to the SagerStrong Foundation. The two-time MVP changed to lavender-colored sneakers in the second half.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: C Steven Adams, who returned from the health and safety protocols to play six minutes in the waning moments of Saturday's blowout, started and contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds as Memphis did a better job staying with the Warriors on the boards — outrebounded 54-48. ... The Grizzlies were 9 of 35 on 3s.

Warriors: The Warriors committed 11 first-half turnovers and 16 total. ... Golden State started 0 for 15 from deep before Otto Porter Jr. connected 3:24 before halftime. Thompson missed all seven of his 3s and Curry his initial five before becoming the first player in NBA history to make 500 postseason 3-pointers when he connected 46.2 seconds before halftime. ... The Warriors were the first team to go 0 of 15 from long range to start a game since the 2011 Thunder were 0 for 16 against Dallas in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, according to Elias. ... The Warriors had no immediate additional positive COVID tests, the team said.

