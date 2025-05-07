Nation & World News
Curry leaves Warriors' series opener vs. Wolves in 2nd quarter with strained hamstring

Golden State star Stephen Curry exited in the second quarter of the second-round series opener at Minnesota with a strained left hamstring
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By DAVE CAMPBELL – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry exited in the second quarter of the second-round series opener at Minnesota with a strained left hamstring, and the Warriors said he would not return to the game on Tuesday night.

Curry grabbed at the back of his left leg after hitting a floater and immediately headed to the locker room, after scoring 13 points in 13 minutes on 5-for-9 shooting. The 37-year-old Curry helped Golden State beat Houston in Game 7 of their first-round series two nights earlier.

The four-time NBA champion and 11-time All-Star averaged 24 points per game against the Rockets in the first round for the sixth-seeded Warriors.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), left, gestures after making a 3-point shot as Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, right, reacts during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

