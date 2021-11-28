Curry has 33 points, Warriors beat Clippers for 8th straight

The Clippers slowly chipped away and got it down to 60-59 with 2:50 remaining on a pair of free throws by Terance Mann. But Golden State seized control with a 26-9 run over an eight-minute span late in the third quarter and most of the fourth.

Curry applied the dagger shot with an off-balance 3-pointer from the right corner with 5:20 remaining.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Set a season high with 19 steals, including six by Curry. ... Golden State has gone over the century mark in points in all of its games. ... Klay Thompson and James Wiseman were assigned to Santa Cruz of the G-League to begin working their way back.

Clippers; Bledsoe reached 10,000 career points with a 3-pointer during the first quarter. ... LA tied a season high with 15 offensive rebounds. ... Clippers committed 25 turnovers that led to 31 Golden State points.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Clippers: Host New Orleans on Monday night.

___

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, leaves the court after winning an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers 105-90 in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) celebrates with guard Jordan Poole (3) after a point during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends against Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after falling out of bounds during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis