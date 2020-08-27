Curfew, National Guard after unrest in downtown Minneapolis

The video confirmed the police account of what happened and showed the man glancing over his shoulder before pulling out the gun and firing, then collapsing to the ground as a half-dozen witnesses ran away with their hands in the air, according to the Star Tribune. The officers, one of whom had his gun drawn, shooed a remaining witness away and kicked the suspect's gun away before performing chest compressions.

“This is not an officer-related incident,” Arradondo said. “We’re compounding more tragedy by the destruction and folks wanting to do harm to our communities in our downtown sector this evening.”

“This is my city. We will not tolerate that,” he continued.

Minneapolis was rocked by protests that turned violent after George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes on May 25. Demonstrators also have gathered in downtown Minneapolis this week to protest after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin on Sunday, leaving him paralyzed.

Minneapolis Police stand outside a looted Foot Locker store on S. 7th St., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis mayor imposed a curfew Wednesday night and requested National Guard help after unrest broke out downtown following what authorities said was misinformation about the death of a Black homicide suspect. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Jeff Wheeler Credit: Jeff Wheeler

Minneapolis Police form a line on the Nicollet Mall at S. 7th St. near where a Foot Locker store was looted Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis mayor imposed a curfew Wednesday night and requested National Guard help after unrest broke out downtown following what authorities said was misinformation about the death of a Black homicide suspect. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Jeff Wheeler Credit: Jeff Wheeler

Police clear out and secure Saks OFF 5th Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis mayor imposed a curfew Wednesday night and requested National Guard help after unrest broke out downtown following what authorities said was misinformation about the death of a Black homicide suspect. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Jeff Wheeler Credit: Jeff Wheeler

Police spray a substance to clear the area where a colleague was down on the Nicollet Mall Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis mayor imposed a curfew Wednesday night and requested National Guard help after unrest broke out downtown following what authorities said was misinformation about the death of a Black homicide suspect. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Jeff Wheeler Credit: Jeff Wheeler

A Minneapolis police officer lies on the ground after being struck by an object Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis mayor imposed a curfew Wednesday night and requested National Guard help after unrest broke out downtown following what authorities said was misinformation about the death of a Black homicide suspect. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Jeff Wheeler Credit: Jeff Wheeler