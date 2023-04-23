X

Curfew in Jamaica district after gunmen wound 7 boarding bus

Police are enforcing a curfew in a community on the southern fringes of Jamaica’s capital after gunmen fired on people boarding a public minibus, wounding seven, including three children

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Police enforced a curfew in a community on the southern fringes of Jamaica's capital Saturday after gunmen fired on people boarding a public minibus, wounding seven, including three children.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force gave no information on the conditions of the wounded from the brazen attack, which occurred at midafternoon Friday in Seaview Gardens, a poor area of Kingston.

There was speculation the gunmen were targeting one of the people trying to get on the bus, but authorities did not comment on a possible motive. Conflict among rival gangs has been blamed for an uptick in violence in the community.

Authorities ordered a two-day curfew in Seaview Gardens, and police said they were looking for two men for questioning about the shooting.

Crime statistics released by the police say 303 people were killed on the island in the first three months of this year, 20% fewer than during the same period of 2022.

