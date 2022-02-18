Cuomo sued by NY trooper, saying he sexually harassed her

The trooper, whose name was not disclosed in the lawsuit, filed the suit in Manhattan against Cuomo, New York State Police and Cuomo's former top aide Melissa DeRosa. The lawsuit seeks attorney fees, damages for “severe mental anguish and emotional distress," and a declaratory judgment that Cuomo, DeRosa and state police violated civil laws on the federal, state and city level prohibiting sexual harassment.

Cuomo resigned in August, days after an independent probe found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. Those accusers included the unnamed state trooper, who was on his security detail and said he allegedly subjected her to sexual remarks and on occasion ran his hand or fingers across her stomach and her back.