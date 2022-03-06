Cuomo rips 'cancel culture,' hints at political comeback

“I didn’t appreciate how fast the perspectives changed,” he said. “I’ve learned a powerful lesson and paid a very high price for learning that lesson. God isn’t finished with me yet.”

Cuomo hasn’t said he’s running for office, but is still sitting on a multimillion dollar campaign war chest he could use to finance another run.

Several district attorneys in New York said they found Cuomo's accusers "credible," but said the available evidence wasn't strong enough to press criminal charges against him. Last month, a New York state trooper sued him claiming he caused her severe mental anguish and emotional distress by touching her inappropriately and making suggestive comments. A Cuomo spokesperson called the suit a "cheap cash extortion."

Cuomo used his platform Sunday mostly to condemn a social media-fueled climate he said is growing and dangerous.

“Any accusation can trigger condemnation without facts or due process,” he said. “We are a nation of laws, not a nation of tweets. Woe unto us if we allow that to become our new justice system.”

Returning several times to a Biblical metaphor of crossing a bridge to describe his journey, Cuomo hinted he won't stay out of the spotlight.

“The Bible teaches perseverance, it teaches us to get off the mat," he said. "They broke my heart but they didn’t break my spirit. I want to take the energy that could have made me bitter and make us better.”