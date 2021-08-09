ajc logo
X

Cuomo isolated as accuser set to speak in first TV interview

Caption
Report Finds, New York Gov.Andrew Cuomo, Sexually Harassed Multiple Women.On Aug. 3, New York's state attorney general released a highly anticipated report regarding allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. .On Aug. 3, New York's state attorney general released a highly anticipated report regarding allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. .According to The New York Times, the report found that Mr. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former government workers.State Attorney General Letitia James' report also found that Mr. Cuomo retaliated against at least one woman for making her complaints public.State Attorney General Letitia James' report also found that Mr. Cuomo retaliated against at least one woman for making her complaints public.The independent investigation found that governor Cuomo harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and by makinginappropriate comments, Letitia James, New York state attorney general, via The New York Times.According to the NYT, Ms. James said the report revealed , “conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shine lights on injustice that can be present at the highest levels of government.”.According to the NYT, Ms. James said the report revealed , “conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shine lights on injustice that can be present at the highest levels of government.”.The 165-page report could fuel support for impeachment proceedings against Mr. Cuomo in the state Legislature.The 165-page report could fuel support for impeachment proceedings against Mr. Cuomo in the state Legislature.Two outside lawyers were hired by the state attorney general to handle the investigation: .Joon H. Kim, a former top federal prosecutor ...... and Anne L. Clark, a prominent employment lawyer.Our investigation revealed that these were not isolated incidents. They were part of a pattern, Joon H. Kim, via The New York Times.The NYT reports that Mr. Cuomo has repeatedly denied any deliberate wrongdoing and apologizedif his actions made women “feel uncomfortable.”.The NYT reports that Mr. Cuomo has repeatedly denied any deliberate wrongdoing and apologizedif his actions made women “feel uncomfortable.”

National & World News
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces another day under fire Monday as a key legislative committee meets to discuss possible impeachment proceedings and a woman who has accused him of groping her speaks in her first TV interview.

“CBS This Morning” is scheduled to broadcast the first TV interview with Brittany Commisso, an executive assistant who accused Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor's mansion in Albany.

Commisso last week became the first woman to file a criminal complaint against Cuomo, giving a report to the county sheriff.

ExploreAide who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo files criminal complaint

Cuomo has denied touching women inappropriately and said the groping incident never happened.

Later Monday, the state Assembly’s judiciary committee planned to meet to discuss how to wrap up an ongoing investigation into whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo.

Scores of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have urged him to leave office. About two-thirds of state Assembly members have already said they favor an impeachment trial if he refuses to resign. Only a simple majority vote is needed to begin an impeachment trial.

ExploreWhat Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s accusers felt, in their own words

Cuomo will go into the fight without his former top aide, Melissa DeRosa.

DeRosa, a steady presence at Cuomo's side during his months of coronavirus news conferences, resigned late Sunday, saying the past two years had been "emotionally and mentally trying."

The administration has been in crisis since last week, when a report made public by state Attorney General Letitia James concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo's lawyers have attacked the attorney general's investigation as biased in favor of his female accusers.

ExploreFormer aide says Gov. Andrew Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker

At least five district attorneys have asked for materials from the attorney general’s inquiry to see if any of the allegations could result in criminal charges. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Saturday that Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators substantiate Commisso’s complaint.

The Associated Press does not generally identify alleged victims of sexual misconduct unless they decide to speak out publicly, as Commisso has done.

In Other News
1
South Korea to release Samsung scion on parole
2
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B
3
5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change
4
'Not normal.' Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
5
'River Dave' grateful for help after fire ravaged his home
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top