ajc logo
X

McMaster, Cunningham win primaries; to face off in November

FILE - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster looks at data about the COVID-19 spread in the Kershaw County School District during a discussion with school officials at Camden Elementary School on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, in Camden, S.C. McMaster has quietly signed into law a bill, Monday, May 16, that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges as the state joins about a dozen others that have passed similar laws in the past two years . (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster looks at data about the COVID-19 spread in the Kershaw County School District during a discussion with school officials at Camden Elementary School on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, in Camden, S.C. McMaster has quietly signed into law a bill, Monday, May 16, that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges as the state joins about a dozen others that have passed similar laws in the past two years . (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

National & World News
By JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has won the Democratic nomination for governor, setting up a November showdown with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham won the Democratic nomination for governor Tuesday, setting up a November showdown with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who easily defeated his opponent in the primary.

Cunningham has touted the fact that he is the only Democrat in the state over the past decade to flip a Republican seat in a major race, a win that got him one term in the U.S. House. He has made big promises, including legalizing recreational marijuana use and sports gambling. The candidate has also repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap between him and the governor. Cunningham is 40. McMaster is 75.

McMaster is running for a second four-year term. Prior to his first election, he ascended from his previous role of lieutenant governor to finish the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s term. If he wins and completes a second full term, it will make him the longest-serving governor in the state’s history. Haley resigned to take a job in then-President Donald Trump’s administration.

If McMaster wins the general election in November and completes the term, he will become the longest-serving governor in the state's history.

The governor defeated Harrison Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman who said he was running to allow open carry of guns, prevent any government vaccine mandates and eliminate state income taxes.

McMaster mostly let his governing do his campaigning, reminding voters how he tried to carefully tailor COVID-19 restrictions when the pandemic started and how the state’s economy is booming while the Democratic administration in Washington struggles with inflation.

“South Carolina is on the course now to be at the top of the world," McMaster said Tuesday at his victory party.

He has raised $5 million for his reelection bid.

Governors in South Carolina are limited to two four-year terms, but if McMaster wins the primary and November's election, he will have the chance to serve an unprecedented 10 years in office. That's because he automatically ascended to the role from his lieutenant governor seat in January 2017 when Nikki Haley resigned to take a job in then-President Donald Trump's administration. McMaster served out Haley's last two years before getting elected in his own right in 2018.

“I want to thank you again for this great victory tonight. And we’re looking for one more,” said McMaster, who during his four decades in politics also won races for attorney general and lieutenant governor and made an unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate.

Cunningham defeated state Sen. Mia McLeod, health care administrator Carlton Boyd, barber and musician Calvin “CJ Mack” McMillan and Vietnam veteran and former postal worker William H. “Cowboy” Williams.

Most of the attention had been focused on Cunningham and McLeod, who raised the most money. Cunningham received $1.8 million, while McLeod took in about $500,000.

McLeod often introduced herself as the first Black woman to run for governor in South Carolina, though she said her main purpose for running wasn't to make history, but to make a difference. She said South Carolina needed an alternative to the string of "Republican Light" Democratic men who have run and lost the past five gubernatorial races.

Cunningham has campaigned with a number of splashy promises such as legalizing sports gambling and recreational marijuana use.

He also insists that he is best positioned to beat McMaster. Cunningham cites his ideas and youthfulness, and has repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap between him and the governor. Cunningham is 40. McMaster is 75. Cunningham also contends that anything the incumbent governor hopes to accomplish with four more years of public service should have been done in his first four decades as a politician.

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE -Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party Black Caucus' "Sunday Dinner" on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. At least some of the five South Carolina Democrats seeking their party's gubernatorial nomination are expected to debate, just more than a week before the state's primary elections. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

FILE -Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party Black Caucus' "Sunday Dinner" on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. At least some of the five South Carolina Democrats seeking their party's gubernatorial nomination are expected to debate, just more than a week before the state's primary elections. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE -Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party Black Caucus' "Sunday Dinner" on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. At least some of the five South Carolina Democrats seeking their party's gubernatorial nomination are expected to debate, just more than a week before the state's primary elections. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, right, speaks with voter Tamara Kirshtin, left, after Kirshtin voted for Cunningham in South Carolina's Democratic gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, right, speaks with voter Tamara Kirshtin, left, after Kirshtin voted for Cunningham in South Carolina's Democratic gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, right, speaks with voter Tamara Kirshtin, left, after Kirshtin voted for Cunningham in South Carolina's Democratic gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, left, speaks with a voter leaving the polls after voting in South Carolina's Democratic gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. Cunningham told The Associated Press he felt "confident" he would win the five-way contest outright. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, left, speaks with a voter leaving the polls after voting in South Carolina's Democratic gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. Cunningham told The Associated Press he felt "confident" he would win the five-way contest outright. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, left, speaks with a voter leaving the polls after voting in South Carolina's Democratic gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. Cunningham told The Associated Press he felt "confident" he would win the five-way contest outright. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE -State Sen. Mia McLeod, who is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party Black Caucus' "Sunday Dinner" on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. At least some of the five South Carolina Democrats seeking their party's gubernatorial nomination are expected to debate, just more than a week before the state's primary elections.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

FILE -State Sen. Mia McLeod, who is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party Black Caucus' "Sunday Dinner" on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. At least some of the five South Carolina Democrats seeking their party's gubernatorial nomination are expected to debate, just more than a week before the state's primary elections.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE -State Sen. Mia McLeod, who is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party Black Caucus' "Sunday Dinner" on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. At least some of the five South Carolina Democrats seeking their party's gubernatorial nomination are expected to debate, just more than a week before the state's primary elections.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, left, shakes hands with state Sen. Mia McLeod ahead of a debate among Democratic gubernatorial candidates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, left, shakes hands with state Sen. Mia McLeod ahead of a debate among Democratic gubernatorial candidates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, left, shakes hands with state Sen. Mia McLeod ahead of a debate among Democratic gubernatorial candidates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Healthcare advocate Carlton Boyd, left, gets fitted with a microphone ahead of a Democratic gubernatorial debate on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Healthcare advocate Carlton Boyd, left, gets fitted with a microphone ahead of a Democratic gubernatorial debate on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Healthcare advocate Carlton Boyd, left, gets fitted with a microphone ahead of a Democratic gubernatorial debate on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, right, poses with voter Tamara Kirshtin, left, after Kirshtin voted for Cunningham in South Carolina's Democratic gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, right, poses with voter Tamara Kirshtin, left, after Kirshtin voted for Cunningham in South Carolina's Democratic gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, right, poses with voter Tamara Kirshtin, left, after Kirshtin voted for Cunningham in South Carolina's Democratic gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Former state Rep. Katie Arrington speaks with reporters outside a polling place during the state's primary election, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Summerville, S.C. Arrington, who is backed in the 1st District race by former President Donald Trump, told The Associated Press she felt she would win the GOP primary election over incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace with "53 percent." (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Former state Rep. Katie Arrington speaks with reporters outside a polling place during the state's primary election, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Summerville, S.C. Arrington, who is backed in the 1st District race by former President Donald Trump, told The Associated Press she felt she would win the GOP primary election over incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace with "53 percent." (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Former state Rep. Katie Arrington speaks with reporters outside a polling place during the state's primary election, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Summerville, S.C. Arrington, who is backed in the 1st District race by former President Donald Trump, told The Associated Press she felt she would win the GOP primary election over incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace with "53 percent." (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Former state Rep. Katie Arrington speaks with reporters outside a polling place during the state's primary election, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Summerville, S.C. Arrington, who is backed in the 1st District race by former President Donald Trump, told The Associated Press she felt she would win the GOP primary election over incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace with "53 percent." (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Former state Rep. Katie Arrington speaks with reporters outside a polling place during the state's primary election, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Summerville, S.C. Arrington, who is backed in the 1st District race by former President Donald Trump, told The Associated Press she felt she would win the GOP primary election over incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace with "53 percent." (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined ShapeCaption
Former state Rep. Katie Arrington speaks with reporters outside a polling place during the state's primary election, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Summerville, S.C. Arrington, who is backed in the 1st District race by former President Donald Trump, told The Associated Press she felt she would win the GOP primary election over incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace with "53 percent." (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Editors' Picks
‘It was a great moment’: Braves’ Michael Harris cherishes first MLB home run 21h ago
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member
8h ago
BREAKING: Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post
1h ago
Armed employee storms Alpharetta HomeGoods store, prompts standoff, evacuations
4h ago
Armed employee storms Alpharetta HomeGoods store, prompts standoff, evacuations
4h ago
Braves will be all right without Ozzie Albies
6h ago
The Latest
A strike away: Mikolas just short of no-hitter for Cardinals
3m ago
South Korean truckers end 8-day strike, return to work
14m ago
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers
16m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top