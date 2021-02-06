Cunningham helps Oklahoma St beat Texas in double OT

Cunningham made just 5 of 22 shots from the field and committed six turnovers in the physical contest.

Texas trailed 35-29 at the half, but held OSU to just 24 points in the second half and led most of the final 10 minutes, including a 51-46 advantage after a put back by Greg Brown with 6:42 to play. The Cowboys knotted the score just over a minute later.

BIG PICTURE

Texas, which has had three games postponed or cancelled since Jan. 20, has now lost three consecutive and fell to 2-1 in true road games on the season. All three were against ranked teams. Three of the next four games are against unranked teams (Kansas State, TCU and Iowa State along with a rematch with Oklahoma). ... It was an NCAA Tournament resume building win for OSU, which has appealed its banishment from the 2021 event. It’s only previous victory over a ranked team was an 82-77 overtime win at then No. 13 Texas Tech, bringing its record to 2-3 against ranked foes with games against Oklahoma and West Virginia postponed

UP NEXT

Texas continues its road trip Tuesday at Kansas State, 1-9 in Big 12 play entering Saturday.

Oklahoma State goes for a rare season sweep of Kansas in a nationally-televised game Monday. .

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots a layup over Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) during the first overtime of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala) Credit: Mitch Alcala Credit: Mitch Alcala

