Cunningham has 3rd career triple-double to help the Pistons beat the Lakers, 115-103

Austin Reaves added 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting for the Lakers.

Detroit got off to a strong start, leading 33-22 after a quarter, and maintained control of the game all night.

Takeaways

Lakers: Davis is off to perhaps the best start of his career. He entered the game averaging an NBA-high 31.8 points and was ahead of his scoring pace early, scoring nine points in each of the first two quarters. The 31-year-old center was 13 of 23 from the field and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Two hours before the game, he was one of two Lakers working on his shot.

Pistons: After leading the league in losses in each of the last two seasons, Detroit is showing signs of improvement under first-year coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Pistons have won three games, a total they didn't reach until Dec. 30 last year. Detroit has won three of four games, a relative stretch of success it had only once last season from March 7-13.

Key moment

Ivey made a 3-pointer and a jumper late in the game, both off assists from Cunningham, to seal the victory.

Key stat

Detroit outrebounded Los Angeles 55-37 and had a 22-13 edge in second-chance points.

Up next

The Lakers close a five-game trip Wednesday night at Memphis. The Pistons are at Charlotte on Wednesday night.

