Cue the duck boats: Boston set for parade to salute Celtics' record 18th NBA championship

The Celtics entered the season vowing to turn recent their heartbreaks into happiness
Boston Celtics center Al Horford, center, and forward Jayson Tatum, front center left, celebrate with teammates near the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after winning the NBA championship with a Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics center Al Horford, center, and forward Jayson Tatum, front center left, celebrate with teammates near the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after winning the NBA championship with a Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
2 hours ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics entered the season vowing to turn recent playoff heartbreaks into happiness.

Eight months later, they will toast the franchise’s 18th championship in what has become standard Boston celebratory fair, joined Friday by a huge crowd for a duck boat parade through the city to mark the 13th championship won this century by one of the city’s Big 4 professional sports franchises.

The Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins have all commemorated championships in recent years by jumping aboard the boats — amphibious vehicles usually used to show tourists the town sights.

But in Boston, firing up the duck boats for a slow cruise down city streets has become synonymous with its feeling of sports supremacy. It is the latest component of what has been a rolling salute to the team since it cemented itself as the kings of the NBA on Monday night when it finished off the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the final.

Set to start at TD Garden at 11 a.m., the procession was expected to last about 90 minutes, turning first onto Causeway Street in front of arena, past city hall, through Boston Common, down Boylston Street and eventually ending at Hynes Convention Center.

Along the way, there will be plenty of moments for the city to salute a franchise that stands alone after breaking a tie with the rival Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles in league history.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, center, celebrates with the team as he holds up the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after they won the NBA basketball championship with a Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics fans react following the Celtics victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Boston on Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

