Cubs release former ace Arrieta after rough return to team

Arrieta agreed in February to a $6 million, one-year deal. His return to Chicago had a chance to be a feel-good story, but it ended on a rough note. He was 0-7 with a 9.92 ERA in his final 11 starts.

Arrieta was the NL Cy Young Award winner with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series, their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years and threw two no-hitters during his first stint with the team.

He then signed a $75 million, three-year contract with Philadelphia in free agency and went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts with the Phillies. He had a 4-4 record and a 5.08 ERA in nine starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

When Arrieta returned to Chicago, he joined a new-look rotation. The Cubs traded Yu Darvish to San Diego and let Jon Lester depart for in free agency.

He also reunited with David Ross, who caught Arrieta’s second no-hitter and led Chicago to the NL Central championship last year in his first season as manager. Ross said the decision to release Arrieta was tough.

“You hate that one on so many levels for me,” Ross said. “A friend and a guy I’ve got so much to be thankful for that he’s given me. It just stinks. I try to forget stuff like last night, look at what he’s done for this organization, how consistent he has been with the time I was on his team in ’15 and ’16.”

The Cubs had dropped seven straight and 13 of 15 heading into Thursday’s game against Milwaukee. They’ve gone from being tied with the Brewers for the NL Central lead after Zach Davies and the bullpen combined to no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 24 to 17 1/2 games back.

Chicago also traded away championship core players Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo as well as star closer Craig Kimbrel before the July 30 deadline. Bryant, Báez and Rizzo had expiring contracts.

“Right now, obviously, we’re playing short-handed,” Hoyer said. “I think that’s very clear. We’re not planning on playing short-handed going forward. We were in fourth place at the deadline. Obviously, at that point we weren’t at the level we needed to be. We made decisions for the future. For the next couple months, we’re gonna have to play short-handed and give a lot of opportunities.”

