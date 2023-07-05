Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By RICH ROVITO – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
Infuriated about the plate umpire and the ballpark roof, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross let loose after Tuesday’s wild extra-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Infuriated about the plate umpire and the ballpark roof, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross let loose after Tuesday’s wild extra-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs blew a late four-run lead but rebounded to beat the Brewers 7-6 in 11 innings when left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings. Ross praised his team’s resiliency, but many of his postgame comments focused on a series of “frustrating” events throughout the game.

With Cubs All-Star Dansby Swanson at the plate in the 11th, first base coach Mike Napoli was ejected for arguing ball-strike calls made by plate umpire Erich Bacchus. After Napoli trudged off the field to applause from the Cubs dugout, Ross came onto the field to argue with Bacchus and also was ejected.

“Guys were starting to get frustrated,” Ross said. “I know it’s not an easy job but some of the pitches that got called (strikes) weren’t even close.”

Ross was perturbed that Bacchus prematurely called out Swanson when there were only two strikes, and he felt a Brewers baserunner had interfered with a throw earlier in the game that allowed a run to score.

In the sixth, with the Cubs leading 4-1, Christian Yelich singled with one out and stole second. William Contreras hit a squibber in front of the plate for what was ruled an infield single, with Yelich scoring on an errant throw that skipped into right field. The play led to a heated argument between Ross and Bacchus over whether Contreras got in the way of the throw to first from catcher Miguel Amaya.

Ross’ displeasure didn’t end there. He also questioned why the Brewers closed the retractable roof at American Family Field on a mostly sunny afternoon.

“They were closing the roof to get rid of the shadows late,” Ross said. “It was really frustrating.”

When asked if it was permissible for the Brewers to close the roof without a weather-related issue, Ross responded with a profanity-laced answer.

“There were so many things today that I thought weren’t good,” he said. “I’ve got terrible language today. I apologize.”

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, who was on first base in the 11th after driving in the go-ahead run with an infield single, said he, too, was upset with many of the umpires’ calls, especially the strike-three call on Swanson.

“From my vantage point, I was frustrated with that call and how the game had been,” Hoerner said. “But Napoli took care of it from there.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Despite stormy early ending, AJC Peachtree Road Race brings out thousands7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

A wrong turn shakes up bid for repeat win in women’s elite division
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news on AJC Peachtree Road Race

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Girl, 9, found safe after missing for weeks in alleged kidnapping
8h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Girl, 9, found safe after missing for weeks in alleged kidnapping
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

3 days of services announced for Christine King Farris
10h ago
The Latest
Israel withdraws troops from West Bank militant stronghold and warns 2-day raid is not a...
14m ago
MLS record crowd of 82,110 at the Rose Bowl sees Riqui Puig lead Galaxy to 2-1 win over...
22m ago
Malaysian PM Anwar faces crucial test of support in state polls next month
45m ago
Featured

Braves’ July 4th history: A home run by Rick Camp and 4 a.m. fireworks
9h ago
Get an exclusive AJC Peachtree Road Race poster
10h ago
At Essence Festival, Atlanta proves that the South still has something to say
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top